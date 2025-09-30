Swimmer's Daily

How to Kick Underwater Like the Best in the World | Fares Ksebati

by

rokur
in ,

Gretchen Walsh is an absolute torpedo and talent in the water, a success built on technique, training, and determination. This video is a breakdown of her explosive start and the drills she uses to dominate above and below the water. Let’s deep dive into her secret weapon: the underwater kick.
Pay close attention… this analysis is eye-opening!

