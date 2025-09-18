The Youngest Worlds Finalist in Swimming History | Yu Zidi | The Swim Scribe

Swimmer's Daily

The Youngest Worlds Finalist in Swimming History | Yu Zidi

rokur
China’s Yu Zidi was turning heads even before the 2025 Swimming World Championships started, when she shocked everyone by qualifying for those world championships at the age of just 12 years old.

