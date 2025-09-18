Swimmer's Daily

N.S. RCMP Charge Ex-Swim Instructor With Dozens of Sexual Assaults at Youth Correctional Centre | CBC News

Nova Scotia RCMP say a Dartmouth man is facing 66 sex-related charges involving at least 30 alleged victims, following a four-year investigation into allegations of dozens of sexual assaults at a provincial youth correctional facility northwest of Halifax.

