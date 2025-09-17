Swimmer's Daily

LA 2028: How Swimmers Qualify for the 50m Events and More with World Aquatics Chief Sport Officer | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

In this video, we break down the qualification process for the 50m swimming events at the Los Angeles Olympic Games and more. Learn what it takes to secure a spot on the Olympic stage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.