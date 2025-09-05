Swimmer's Daily

Grad Student on Swim Date With Girlfriend Almost Drowns at NTU Pool｜Taiwan News

by

rokur
in

A graduate student almost drowned at National Taiwan University during a swim date with his girlfriend. According to witnesses, he suddenly fainted during a brief stop in the middle of the pool. He was administered CPR on the spot and taken to hospital, but has yet to regain consciousness.

