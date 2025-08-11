Swimmer's Daily

Winning the 50m Freestyle at the Los Angeles Invitational | Calvyn Justus

Winning my first race of the comeback, 50m Freestyle in 22.8 – It’s the second race after 5 years away from swimming.
The Los Angeles Invitational at USC 2025.

