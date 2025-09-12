Swimmer's Daily

Did The Enhanced Games Just Buy Ben Proud? | Kyle Sockwell

by

rokur
in ,

Ben Proud has announced he is stepping away from traditional swimming to join the Enhanced Games, a controversial project that promotes “no-limits” performance. Instead of continuing on the path of World Championships and Olympics, Proud is betting on an unproven concept that has raised serious questions about athlete health, legitimacy, and long-term impact on the sport.

