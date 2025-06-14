Swimmer's Daily

Let’s Talk About The Enhanced Games | Kyle Sockwell

by

rokur
in

After receiving countless DMs about the Enhanced Games, I finally decided to talk about it. All in all, I find it pretty uninteresting. A former swimmer got jacked and then some other former swimmer threw on a bodysuit in an empty pool and went kind of fast. What now? It’s redundant, it send the wrong message to young swimmers, and the marketing copy used surrounding these “World Records” is weak.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.