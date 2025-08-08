Swimmer's Daily

NJ Officials Warn Swimmers of Riptides | FOX 5 New York

Officials in New Jersey are warning swimmers to be cautious of dangerous rip currents. FOX 5 NY’s Antwan Lewis reports on the latest water conditions from Belmar, New Jersey.

