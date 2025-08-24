24 Swim Hacks That Took Me 27,000 km to Learn | Siska Training Systems

Swimmer's Daily

rokur
Lukas shares the simplest way to get faster in freestyle. Over 28 years of swimming he made a lot of wrong turns in regards to how to get better. In this video he shares how to make the right choices to reach your swim goals faster. Whether your a beginner or elite you will find this video motivational, interesting and most of all helpful , now lets dive in and be the best swimmer we can be!

