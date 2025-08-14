Swimmer's Daily

Black Swimmers Teaching Others Amid History of Aquatic Segregation | CBS News

For some, taking a dip in the pool is the best way to cool down during the hot summer months, but not everyone feels safe in the water. One program, Black People Will Swim, is trying to change that by making swim lessons more accessible. CBS News producer Jared Ochacher has the story.

