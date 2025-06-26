With Kids Flocking to Pools Amid Heat Wave, This Pennsylvania Swim Club Is Offering Free Swim Lessons | CBS News

Swimmer's Daily

With Kids Flocking to Pools Amid Heat Wave, This Pennsylvania Swim Club Is Offering Free Swim Lessons

rokur
At Nile Swim Club in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, a swim program is underway to teach kids the skills to conquer their fears of water and stay safe in the pool.

