Olympic Swimmer Kate Campbell Gets Engaged | 7NEWS

Olympic swimmer Kate Campbell has announced her engagement to long-time partner Adam Kerr. The gold medalist says Kerr proposed during a sunrise at the beach, catching her by surprise.

