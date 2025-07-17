25 out of 150 swimmers failed to finish their 10km open water races at the World Aquatics Championships held at Sentosa in Singapore. Many described conditions as tough, after both the men’s and women’s events were pushed to start in the hot afternoon. Five more open water events are set to take place over the next few days, with all scheduled to start in the morning for now. Organisers said regular water testing will continue daily, after tests on Sunday showed E.coli bacteria levels exceeding standards. Nikhil Khattar reports.
World Aquatics Championships: 25 Swimmers Fail to Finish Open Water Race Amid Afternoon Heat | CNA
