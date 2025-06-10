McIntosh Sets 2nd World Record, Several Canadian Records Fall In First 3 Days of Swimming Trials | CBC Sports

Swimmer's Daily

McIntosh Sets 2nd World Record, Several Canadian Records Fall In First 3 Days of Swimming Trials

Summer McIntosh came out swinging on Day 1 of the swimming trials where she broke the 400m free world record in stunning fashion. And on Day 3, she decided to break another world record, this time in the 200M IM. Brittany Maclean Campbell & Devin Heroux recap all the highlights of Day 3.

