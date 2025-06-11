New Guidance to Spot and Escape a Rip Current | Good Morning America

Swimmer's Daily

For years, we’ve been told to swim parallel to the shore to escape a rip current, but now experts say that’s not always the best way to do it. ABC News’ Victor Oquendo shares the new strategy.

