Summer McIntosh Breaks Own World Record in 400M Im at Canadian Swimming Trials | CBC Sports

Toronto’s Summer McIntosh breaks her third world record at the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria, B.C., by winning the women’s 400-metre individual medley with a time of 4:23.65.

