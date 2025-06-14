Isthier Chaudhury Puts His YouTube Swimming Lessons to the Test | The Moth

Swimmer's Daily

When Isthier’s wife wants to go scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef on their honeymoon, there’s only one problem… Isthier can’t swim. With only a month before the trip, Isthier must learn how to swim and overcome his fear of trying something new.

