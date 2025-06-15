Olympic Gold Swimmer On Insane Training & Real Problem With The Enhanced Games | Tom Dean | Untapped

Olympic swimmer Tom Dean dives deep into the discipline and determination it takes to compete at the highest level, reflecting on the years of early mornings, gruelling sessions and the mindset that keeps him pushing for more.

What happens when you give everything and still fall short? Tom opens up about facing disappointment head-on, the mental toll of elite sport, and how he finds strength in the process, not just the podium. He also shares his mission beyond medals: a powerful push for water safety and ensuring every child can swim.

This episode is about relentless drive, honest setbacks, and using success as a platform to create lasting change.