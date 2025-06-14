Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh on What’s Next After Record-Breaking Week at Canadian Swim Trials | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux sat down with Summer McIntosh after she set three world records and five national records at the Canadian swim trials in Victoria, B.C.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.