World Aquatics Championships Secures More Than S$16M Worth of Sponsorships | CNA

More than S$16 million worth of sponsorships have been secured for July’s World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. This is as eight new corporate partners were announced at the event’s first community roadshow. Nadine Yeam dives in with the details.

