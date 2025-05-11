Swimmer's Daily

Highlights: Open Water Swimming Cup Leg 1 | Beyond the Buoy | European Aquatics

World champion Leonie Beck joins Olympic broadcaster Nick Hope to not only review two breath-taking 10km races at the season opening European Aquatics Open Water Swimming Cup in Protaras, Cyprus, but reveal some of the fascinating characters which make this sport so entertaining in and out of the water.

