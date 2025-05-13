Swimmer's Daily

World-Record Swimmer Visits FOX 8

by

rokur
in

Grace Nuhfer broke the 200 meter butterfly world record at the TYR Pro Swim Series. It happened after Grace won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in France back in August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.