In this episode, Katie and Elizabeth Beisel sit down with 12x Olympic medalist, 3x Olympic gold medalist, and American swimming icon Natalie Coughlin! They dive into the mindset that helped her become one of the most versatile swimmers in history, how pivoting beyond the pool challenged her in new ways, and the surreal moment when her wine earned international attention. Natalie opens up about building a second career from scratch, the leadership lessons she’s learned from USA Swimming governance, and the real emotions behind defending an Olympic title. She also shares powerful reflections on reinvention, resilience, and what it takes to keep pushing for greatness after the medals are won.
Natalie Coughlin | Unfiltered Waters
