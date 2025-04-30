Swimmer's Daily

Natalie Coughlin | Unfiltered Waters

by

rokur
in

In this episode, Katie and Elizabeth Beisel sit down with 12x Olympic medalist, 3x Olympic gold medalist, and American swimming icon Natalie Coughlin! They dive into the mindset that helped her become one of the most versatile swimmers in history, how pivoting beyond the pool challenged her in new ways, and the surreal moment when her wine earned international attention. Natalie opens up about building a second career from scratch, the leadership lessons she’s learned from USA Swimming governance, and the real emotions behind defending an Olympic title. She also shares powerful reflections on reinvention, resilience, and what it takes to keep pushing for greatness after the medals are won.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.