On May 16th, I’m attempting to swim 1,000 miles around the ENTIRE coast of Iceland — unlike the Great British Swim, Iceland will see me battling 100-ft waves, 100mph winds, sub-zero seas, and storms of snow, sand, and volcanic ash. This is the FIRST video in our series (NEW vlog released EVERY Sunday) that details our training camp in the Westfjords as we get FAT and fit to survive hours, weeks and MONTHS in water temperature as low as -1°C (30.2°F).
World Record: 1,000-Mile Iceland Swim: -4°C (24.8°F) | Ross Edgley
