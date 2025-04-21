Swimmer's Daily

The Ultimate Pickleball Showdown | Bobby Finke vs Caeleb Dressel

by

rokur
in ,

Two Olympic swimmers. One backyard court. Zero professional pickleball experience.

This matchup has been building for months—and now the trash talk ends and the paddles start swinging. Who’s got the faster reflexes? Who’s bluffing? Who ends up sprinting toward a 1,200lb bull?

This one’s got chaos, challenges, sprinter vs. distance swimmer energy, and a surprise Waluigi special serve.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.