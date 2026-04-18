Swimmer's Daily

You Asked, Caeleb Dressel Answers | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Watch as Caeleb Dressel answers questions submitted by fans. He’s answering everything from training tips and how to handle nerves to favorite pizza toppings and shows.

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