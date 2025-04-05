Swimmer's Daily

Pro Swim Series Record Falls as Urlando Goes 1:52.37 in 200m Fly | 2025 Tyr Pro Series Sacramento | USA Swimming

Luca Urlando wins Men’s 200M Butterfly at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Sacramento. Krzysztof Chmielewski and Michal Chmielewski take second and third.

