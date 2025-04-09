Swimmer's Daily

Katinka Hosszú | Unfiltered Waters

In this episode, Katie and Elizabeth Beisel sit down with 3x Olympic gold medalist, 26x World Champion, 7x world record holder, and Hungarian swimming legend Katinka Hosszú! They dive into the mindset shifts that turned her into the “Iron Lady,” how learning to lose became her secret weapon, and the moment a fourth-place finish changed everything. Katinka opens up about the grind before Rio, why “balance” didn’t exist in her world, and the surprising truth about how it really feels to win Olympic gold. She also shares powerful reflections on identity, confidence, and what it takes to dominate on the world stage.

