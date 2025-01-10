Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu Greatest Moments | European Aquatics

Swimmer's Daily

Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu Greatest Moments

rokur
Celebrate the legendary career of Katinka Hosszu, Hungary’s Iron Lady. With an astonishing 35 European titles and 3 Olympic gold medals, Hosszu is one of the most decorated swimmers in history.

Take a trip down memory lane and relive some of her most iconic victories from the European Aquatics Championships.

