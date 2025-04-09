Swimmer's Daily

Learn to Flip Turn Both Ways | Ambidextrous Turns and How They Help | Caeleb Dressel

rokur
Being able to flip turn both ways isn’t just a cool trick—it can actually change the way you race. In this video, I break down how ambidextrous turns helped me stay composed in Tokyo, and why this is a skill every swimmer should train. Whether it’s to keep your head clear or to stay unpredictable, flipping both ways gives you options in high-pressure moments.

