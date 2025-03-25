Kaylee McKeown Just Blasted Some Crazy Fast Backstroke Times | The Swim Scribe

Swimmer's Daily

At the 2025 New South Wales State Open Championships Kaylee McKeown BLASTED the fastest times in the world in the 200 back, the 100 back, and the 50 back.

She posted times of 2:04.57 in the 200 back, 57.73 in the 100 back and a MONSTER 27.06 in the 50 back.

