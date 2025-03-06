Swimmer's Daily

This Event Has Gotten So Fast in the Last Year | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

The men’s 500 freestyle was once a SUPER stagnant event, with the FASTEST times EVER being in the 4:08s for over 20 YEARS, moving occasionally but only by inches. However now that tide has changed and this recent swim from Yale’s Noah Millard really shows that.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.