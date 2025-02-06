Swimmer's Daily

NFL Wives Bring Signature Safe Swim Event to New Orleans | WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans

Dr. Hagar Elgendy, with Off The Field NFL Wives Association, and Cullen Jones, from the USA Swimming Foundation, tell us about a swimming initiative for kids.

