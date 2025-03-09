On the Sidelines – Children’s Takeover at the 2025 Swimming Nationals | Zodiak Malawi

To celebrate Children’s Day of Broadcasting (March 2), we handed over the mic to the future of Malawi’s swimming scene. In this special episode of ON the Sidelines, young swimmers Chanju Nkhata, Tupochele Mandala, Watitemwa Nyirongo and Kapalamu Kwambiri take charge as presenters, brining you exclusive coverage from the 2025 Malawi National Swimming Championships.

Our young reporters dive into the action interviewing fellow swimmers, supportive parents and esteemed guests, including the Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno and even the President of Malawi Schools Sports Association Blackson Malamula.