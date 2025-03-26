Swimmer's Daily

Premier Promises ‘Cost Neutral’ Brisbane 2032 Olympics | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli is promising the Brisbane 2032 Olympics will be cost neutral with no blowouts on stadium construction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.