Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Special Olympics | CBC British Columbia

People across B.C. are plunging into cold water for a good cause. The annual events raise money for Special Olympics B.C. As Corey Bullock tells us, this year’s funds will support athletes who are headed to Italy to compete in the World Winter Games, which start on March 8.

