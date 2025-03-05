Swimmer's Daily

Learn-To-Swim Makes a Splash | City of Cape Town

by

rokur
in ,

Participants at the Hanover Park swimming pool programme recently showed off their skills.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.