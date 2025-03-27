Swimmer's Daily

Teen Who Died Trying to Save Brother From Drowning in Sacramento River Honored With Carnegie Medal | ABC10

by

rokur
in

Amari Quarles, 15, died while trying to save his brother from drowning in the Sacramento River in 2023.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.