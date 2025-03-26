Swimmer's Daily

Legal Threat Hangs Over Brisbane’s $7.1 Billion Olympic Plan | 7.30 | ABC News

by

rokur
in ,

It’s been three and a half years since Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics, and three premiers later the Queensland government has finally revealed its masterplan for delivering the world’s biggest sporting event.

7.30’s Alex Blucher and Tom Hartley report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.