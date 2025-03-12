Swimmer's Daily

Shaine Casas Just Went Six for Six in Westmont | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

Shaine Casas had a DOMINANT showing at the Westmont stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series, over the course of the meet he went 6 for 6 in individual event wins while putting up some pretty notable times, so let’s take a look at his performance.

