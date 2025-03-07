How To Feed A Swimmer | Kissing Meatballs | Caeleb Dressel

Meghan and I are cooking up our all-time favorite “Kissin’ Meatballs” with some spaghetti on the side. We call them “Kissin’ Meatballs” because, years ago, when Meghan first made them for me, I actually gave each one a big ol’ smooch—yep, they were that good. We’re all about using organic, grass-fed meat and clean ingredients, so we’ll also share a few tips on reading labels and keeping it healthy.

Come hang out with us in our kitchen, try these meatballs for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments. If you have any other recipes you’d like to see, just drop a note below. Thanks for watching, and welcome to our cooking adventures!