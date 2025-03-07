Swimmer's Daily

Master the Swimming Start: How Olympian Dylan Carter Prepares for the Paris Olympics | The Race Club

by

rokur
in ,

In this video, we take you step by step through the revolutionary Tandy Start, the game-changing technique that helped Olympian Dylan Carter fine-tune his explosive starts for the Paris Olympics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.