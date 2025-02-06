Swimmer's Daily

Former Olympic Swimmer in Support of Trump’s Transgender Ban | Sky News

by

rokur
in ,

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies says she support President Trump’s executive order to ban trans women in female sports.

She told Sky News she is passionate about “protecting the female category in sport.”

See Sky News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.