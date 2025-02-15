In this episode, Katie and Missy talk to the legendary Sarah Sjöström! She has 6 Olympic medals, 25 Long Course World Championship medals, 11 Short Course World Championship medals, 122 Swimming World Cup medals, and 28 European Championship medals. They discuss being nervous, being kind to yourself, not wanting be known as a one-hit wonder, overcoming the “super suit,” and sooo much more.
Sarah Sjöström Gets Honest About The “Super Suit” Ban | Unfiltered Waters Podcast
