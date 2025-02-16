Sheriff: Lake Oconee Death Investigation Not a Simple Drowning; Life Jackets Found in Boat | 11Alive

Authorities are now treating the disappearance of Gary Jones and his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, as more than a simple drowning, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed.

He described the case as an active death investigation. It’s been days since the couple vanished on the lake, with Wilson’s body being discovered earlier during the week. Crews have continued search efforts for Jones.

“The circumstances in this case indicate it’s not just a simple drowning,” Sills said on Friday night.