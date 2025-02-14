Laurier Swim Captains Reflect on a Successful Year in the Pool | 519 Sports Online

Swimmer's Daily

The Golden Hawks swimming team fielded a full roster for the first time in program history this past season. It led to positive energy and podium finishes during the OUA season.

