Hawaii Island Police Investigating After 81-Year-Old Man Dies in Apparent Drowning | Hawaii News Now

On Hawaii Island, police are looking into a possible drowning of an 81-year-old man from Waimea.

Officials said he was found motionless in the waters at Hapuna Beach on Friday afternoon.

The man was later pronounced dead at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital.

His exact cause of death is being looked into.

