Swimmer's Daily

7 World Records Broken on Day 1 | About Last Night | Day 1 | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

The World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 in Budapest kicked off with an electrifying night of Finals that shattered records and left us in awe! A total of 7 World Records were broken on Day 1! With athletes pushing the limits of speed and endurance, this was a night to remember.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.