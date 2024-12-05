Swimmer's Daily

The Budapest 2024 Entries Books Are Now Online

by

rokur
in

The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from 10 to 15 December 2024. The entry books are now online at omegatiming.com; see also the attached file.

Budapest-2024-Entries-Books.pdfDownload

